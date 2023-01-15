Ad
HomeStyle

Latest Posts

Steal Her Style: DWTS host Doireann Garrihy stuns in sparkly pink co-ord

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Doireann Garrihy and her Dancing with the Stars co-host Jennifer Zamparelli looked pretty in pink on Sunday night’s show.

The 2FM Breakfast presenter stepped out in a sparkly hot pink blazer and trousers set, while Jen wowed in a pale pink mini dress.

Want to steal Doireann’s style? Celebrity stylist Fiona Fagan has revealed where you can shop her gorgeous co-ord.

Presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy during Dancing With The Stars Series 6 .
Pic : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

It is from Nadine Merabi, and you can shop the trousers for €270 here.

You can buy the matching blazer for €360 here, and complete the look with the matching bralet for €150 here.

Jen’s dress is from Mr Self Portrait, and you can buy it for £350 here.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us