Steal Her Style: DWTS host Doireann Garrihy stuns in sparkly pink co-ord

Doireann Garrihy and her Dancing with the Stars co-host Jennifer Zamparelli looked pretty in pink on Sunday night’s show.

The 2FM Breakfast presenter stepped out in a sparkly hot pink blazer and trousers set, while Jen wowed in a pale pink mini dress.

Want to steal Doireann’s style? Celebrity stylist Fiona Fagan has revealed where you can shop her gorgeous co-ord.

It is from Nadine Merabi, and you can shop the trousers for €270 here.

You can buy the matching blazer for €360 here, and complete the look with the matching bralet for €150 here.

Jen’s dress is from Mr Self Portrait, and you can buy it for £350 here.