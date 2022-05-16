Ad
Steal Her Style: Doireann Garrihy stuns in hot pink dress at close pal’s hen party

Doireann Garrihy jetted off to Marbella for her close friend’s hen party over the weekend.

For night two of the celebrations, the 2FM Breakfast host wowed in a hot pink wrap dress as she dined at the prestigious La Sala restaurant in Puerto Banus.

Sharing a photo of her outfit on Instagram, the Dublin native posed with a cosmopolitan cocktail, and wrote: “Alexa – play the SATC theme tune 🍸💕.”

 

So where did Doireann get her pretty in pink outfit?

Well, the 29-year-old has shared on her Instagram Story that the dress is from Karen Millen, which you can buy here.

The best news? It’s currently reduced from €215 to €172!

