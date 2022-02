We are obsessed with Jennifer Zamparelli’s looks this season of Dancing with the Stars.

On Sunday night’s show, the popular presenter stepped out in a stunning sparkly midi dress, which she accessorised with black heels and black nail polish.

The rose sequined gown, which features contrast black trims and a tiered frilled skirt, is by Hasan Hejazi.

Want to steal Jen’s style? Get the dress here for £275.

