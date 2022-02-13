Steal Her Style: Dancing with the Stars host Jennifer Zamparelli stuns in metallic dress

Jennifer Zamparelli’s looks this season of Dancing with the Stars have been absolutely fabulous.

Celebrity stylist Fiona Fagan picks out the presenter’s outfits each week, and we have been loving all her glam gowns.

This weekend, Jen stepped out in a stunning metallic, midi dress, and RTÉ viewers can’t get enough of the look.

One fan wrote: “Everything about this look 🔥” while a second penned: “My fav so far.”

Want to steal Jen’s style? This gorgeous dress is from Annie’s Ibiza, and you can buy it here for £280.

There will be no elimination on tonight’s Dancing with the Stars, and the celebrity with the highest overall score will receive a free pass to week 7.