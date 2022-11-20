Steal Her Style: Ashley Kehoe wows in the ultimate party season look

Ashley Kehoe has found the perfect outfit for party season.
The Irish influencer took to TikTok over the weekend to share a video of her in a stunning black sequined oversized shirt with matching flared trousers.
She styled the outfit with a black bralette, and we are obsessed with the look.
@ashleykehoe09 Obsessed with sparkles ✨ #sparkles #sequins #partywear #glam #sparkleseason ♬ original sound – ㅤ
Ashley captioned the post: “Obsessed with sparkles ✨”
The video has been viewed over 458k times, with one follower commenting: “Wow loveeee this 🤩🤩”
Another wrote: “Girl you KILLED IT!! 🔥🔥👏🏼👏🏼”, while a third penned: “Yooo i neeeed this fit for NYE!! So ❤️🔥”
@ashleykehoe09 Glitz season!! ✨ 1 shirt 3 ways!! Which is your fave? #sparkles #sequins #partywear #glitz #sparkleseason ♬ sonido original – ༺♡༻
Want to steal Ashley’s style?
The entire outfit is from EGO, and it’s selling out fast!
The shirt is available for €43.99 here, and the trousers are also available for €43.99 here.
