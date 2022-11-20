Ad
Steal Her Style: Ashley Kehoe wows in the ultimate party season look

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Ashley Kehoe has found the perfect outfit for party season.

The Irish influencer took to TikTok over the weekend to share a video of her in a stunning black sequined oversized shirt with matching flared trousers.

She styled the outfit with a black bralette, and we are obsessed with the look.

@ashleykehoe09 Obsessed with sparkles ✨ #sparkles #sequins #partywear #glam #sparkleseason ♬ original sound – ㅤ

Ashley captioned the post: “Obsessed with sparkles ✨”

The video has been viewed over 458k times, with one follower commenting: “Wow loveeee this 🤩🤩”

Another wrote: “Girl you KILLED IT!! 🔥🔥👏🏼👏🏼”, while a third penned: “Yooo i neeeed this fit for NYE!! So ❤️‍🔥”

@ashleykehoe09 Glitz season!! ✨ 1 shirt 3 ways!! Which is your fave? #sparkles #sequins #partywear #glitz #sparkleseason ♬ sonido original – ༺♡༻

Want to steal Ashley’s style?

The entire outfit is from EGO, and it’s selling out fast!

The shirt is available for €43.99 here, and the trousers are also available for €43.99 here.

