Steal Her Style: Amy Huberman wows in gorgeous statement mini dress

The Irish actress got glammed up at home

Amy Huberman is one of our favourite people to follow for style inspo, and her latest Instagram post has us swooning.

The Irish actress wowed her followers in a statement mini dress with balloon sleeves and an asymmetric silhouette, which also features a shoulder ruffle.

Amy completed the look with white sandals from Bourbon Footwear, and styled her blonde hair in loose wavy curls.

The frock, which is from PAPER London, will set you back €472.80 – but if you’re not willing to spend that much on a dress, we’ve found some similar looks that will be perfect for the summer months ahead.

Here’s some similar dresses we adore:

Nasty Gal

This floral patterned mini dress is the perfect alternative to Amy’s look.

The frock features a high neck with ruffle detailing, a mini silhouette and puff-styled shoulders.

It’s the ideal dress to wear with the good weather set to continue, plus it’s only €27.56!

You can pick up the dress for yourself right HERE.

ASOS

This floral frock is both sophisticated and cute all at once.

The long-sleeved dress features a v neck, with a flowy skirt and puffy sleeves.

Priced at just €35.93, this stunning dress can be found HERE.

Dresses.ie

If you like Amy’s look but want to give it an edgy makeover, then look no further.

This fierce leopard print statement dress is the perfect dress to kick-start summer 2020.

The frock features a ruffled hem and a fitted waistline, and will only set you back €32.

You can find this killer look HERE.

Boohoo

If you are looking for a dress on a budget, then look no further than this flirty number.

This pink floral patterned frock is styled with a one-shouldered sleeve – and it is also available in purple, green and yellow.

At just €16.80, you can find this super cute mini dress HERE.

