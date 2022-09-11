Steal Her Style: Amy Huberman stuns in sparkly dress for her appearance on The Late Late Show

Amy Huberman looked incredible for her appearance on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

The Irish comedian spoke to host Ryan Tubridy about her late father Harold and her new book ‘The Day I Got Trapped In My Brain’ on the latest episode of the popular RTÉ talk show.

The Finding Joy star took to Instagram after the show to share photos of her OOTN, and fans loved her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Huberman (@amy_huberman)

One follower commented: “Great interview on the Late Late show 🙂🙂 The dress that you were wearing was beautiful ❤️”

Another wrote: “Oh wow love your dress,” while a third penned: “In love with ur dress ❤️”

If you’re thinking the dress looks familiar, it may be because Vogue Williams wore it on stage at Electric Picnic last weekend, when she hosted her My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast alongside Joanne McNally.

Amy wrote on Instagram: “Talk about sustainable fashion I literally robbed this dress off @voguewilliams back and re-wore it after she had it on last week.”

“Thank you Vogue and @corinagaffey I love this @celiabdesigner it is pure sparkly craic.”

Want to steal Amy and Vogue’s style? You can buy the stunning sparkly dress for €320.36 here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Huberman (@amy_huberman)