Sex and the City: Carrie Bradshaw’s most iconic outfits

Sex and the City originally ran from 1998 to 2004, and was followed by two blockbuster movies in 2008 and 2010.

Today, the highly anticipated revival series ‘And Just Like That…’ premiered on HBO Max, Sky Comedy and NOW TV.

The reboot will follow Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

As we celebrate the return of our of our all-time favourite shows, we have taken a look back at some of fashionista Carrie Bradshaw’s most iconic looks to date.

From her newspaper print dress, to the tux she wore to her best friend Stanford Blanch’s wedding day, here are some of her best looks yet:

The Boyfriend Shirt

In even the simplest of outfits, Carrie Bradshaw always looks stylish and chic.

Wearing her beau Mr. Big’s shirt and Hermes belt paired with a pair of high heels, Carrie looked effortlessly beautiful in this look.

The Crop Top and Midi Skirt

The night she saw Aidan flirting with a bartender in season 4, Carrie look sensational.

She showed off her abs in a black long-sleeve crop top and striped midi skirt from Prada, accessorising with a Gucci belt bag and a pair of high heels.

Carrie wore her long, blonde hair in a low ponytail.

The Best Man Suit

When her BFF Stanford Blanch (played by the late Willie Garson) married Anthony Maratino (played by Mario Cantone), Carrie stepped up as best man.

She fully committed to the role by showing up in a simple black suit and bow tie, which she paired with a dramatic headpiece for a bold, classy look.

The Tutu

This tutu is an iconic moment in Carrie Bradshaw fashion history.

The style icon knows how to have fun and be playful with her looks, while still looking elegant and sophisticated.

The Newspaper Dress

One thing Carrie Bradshaw knows how to do is make a statement, and this dress does just that.

The writer looked incredible in this black and white, newspaper print ensemble.

The Green Skirt

Satin has made a serious comeback and as always, Carrie was ahead of her time with this fashion trend.

In season four, she wore a gorgeous green, satin mini skirt with a white shirt, and accessorised with a matching green clutch bag.

This outfit is to die for.

The Dior T-Shirt and Dramatic Skirt

In this bold look, Carrie combined casual and dressy attire.

She wore a ‘J’Adore Dior’ t-shirt over a dramatic, puffy purple skirt and a pair of heels as she explored Dubai in the second SATC film.

She was wearing this outside when she ran into her ex Aidan at the markets.

The White Suit

Who could forget this fashion moment by Carrie Bradshaw?

She looked stunning in a pair of white, wide leg trousers, a pinstripe pink shirt, a white waistcoast, a stylish black tie and a pair of black heels.

The Wedding Dress

It wouldn’t be a Carrie Bradshaw style piece without mentioning her incredible wedding dress from her wedding to Mr. Big.

We finally got to see the on-again off-again couple tie the knot in the first SATC movie, and more importantly, we got to see Carrie wear her dream dress for her big day.

Just before her wedding day, she shot a bridal cover shoot for Vogue Magazine, posing in fabulous couture dresses.