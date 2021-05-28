Popular Dublin fashion boutique announces closure after over 20 years in business

Popular Dublin fashion boutique, Design Centre, is officially closing after over 20 years in business.

Best known for their occasion wear, the shop stocked a number of designers including Synan O’Mahony, Catriona Hanly, Erickson Beamon, Philip Treacy, Caroline Kilkenny, and Oliver Duncan Doherty.

Owner Ashling Kilduff announced the devastating news on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Design Centre (@designcentre)

She wrote: “After 26 years at Design Centre and almost four decades of trading it is with a heavy heart that I will now be closing the doors of my beloved store at Powerscourt Centre.”

“Unfortunately the last 14 months have had a devastating effect on our business, we have always been known for our beautiful occasion pieces and the absence of events has resulted in our closure.”

“I would like to thank all of our incredible customers who have supported us throughout this journey and allowed us to advise and style them for some of the most important events in their lives – it has been our absolute pleasure to have been part of your journeys.”

Ashling went on to thank all the “talented Irish designers” she’s worked with over the years, and her industry colleagues “for supporting the brand over the decades”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Design Centre (@designcentre)

“We have worked with many inspiring brands and charities, together we have hosted some of Ireland’s most memorable fashion shows and events, I will cherish each and every moment of our amazing collaborations,” she continued.

“Thank you to all of our staff that have came and went over the years, I love to watch you grow and achieve your dreams. To all of our neighbours in the beautiful @powerscourtcentre and all the management staff and security, we will miss you.”

“To my amazing fashion partner @siobhancarnegie13 thank you for all of your support, friendship and creative input. Through all of our highs and lows, we always managed to create a beautiful fashion floor, ready to greet our clients with whatever style needs the day would bring,” she added.

“To all of my fellow Irish businesses who didn’t weather this immense storm, remember this is not the end of our catwalk!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Design Centre (@designcentre)

