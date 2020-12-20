PICS: Muireann O’Connell’s stunning Strictly Come Dancing lockdown looks

The Irish presenter brought all the glitz and glam from the comfort of her own home

Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing final marked the end of another feel-good series, with Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse being crowned the winners.

Throughout the series, Muireann O’Connell has brought the glitz and glamour from the comfort of her own home, dressing up every Saturday night for her Strictly Lockdown Dress Up trend.

The Irish presenter stunned in a variety of different outfits, including sequined jumpsuits and dramatic dresses.

We have rounded all of Muireann’s looks, from the launch night to the finale.

Week 1 – Multicoloured ensemble

The Limerick native kicked off the series with a colourful, strapless, striped dress, paired with a fabulous technicoloured sequined jacket.

Completely the fun look with a pair of gold heels, Muireann revealed she first wore the outfit to celebrate the marriage referendum in 2015.

Week 2 – Hollywood glam

Muireann brought all the Hollywood glamour with her outfit choice for week two of the dance competition.

The TV presenter wore an elegant one-sleeved black gown, which she accessorised with a bold red lip and large sunglasses.

Week 3 – Lady in Red

Celebrating yet another night of Strictly, as well as Joe Biden’s US presidential win, Muireann went all out for week three.

The 36-year-old wore a dramatic red one-sleeved dress, matching her lipstick and nail polish colour accordingly, complete with gold open-toed heels.

Week 4 – Glittery in Gold

Muireann transformed into a glittering disco queen on week 4 of the show, wearing a stunning gold sequined suit.

Styled with glowing minimal makeup and gold jewellery, the star wore her hair in a neat bun.

Week 5 – Dramatic sleeves

As the show went on, so too did Muireann’s weekly stylish outfits.

For week five, she brought all the drama with a classic little black dress with a twist – large, flowing sleeves.

Week 6 – Sequined jumpsuit

Strictly stars are known for their sparkling, sequined costumes, and Muireann looked just the part in this stunning V-neck jumpsuit.

The Irish star slicked back her hair into a top knot bun, along with gold earrings and red lipstick.

Week 7 – Sparkly dress

For the semi-final, Muireann stepped out (into her living room) in a sequined high-neck mini dress, complete with shoulder pads for added structure.

She paired the navy gown with blue heels and blue earrings.

Week 8 – The Finale

For Saturday night’s final, Muireann admitted she had no interest in changing after a day in her pyjamas on the couch.

However, she mustered up the energy and pulled off yet another gorgeous outfit, wearing a sequined blazer and skirt.