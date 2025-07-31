Ad
PICS: All the style from Ladies Day at the Galway Races

Hayley Coleman, Mary Lee and Jennifer Wrynne at Ladies Day
Style, confidence, and individuality are in full bloom at Ladies Day 2025, as racegoers descended on Ballybrit today for one of the most glamorous dates in the Irish social calendar.

The judging panel for ladies day this year is led by trusted voices in Irish fashion and beauty, with Galway Races icon Mandy Maher returning as Head Judge for the fourth year running, joined for the first time by Niamh Ryan, co-founder of Ella & Jo.

Lisa McGowan, founder of Lisa & Co and Lisa’s Lust List also joined the panel this year, returning nearly a decade after being crowned Best Dressed herself in 2016.

Mary Lee pictured at Ladies Day
Mary Lee, Hayley Coleman and Niamh Ryan, co-founder of Ella & Jo, pictured at Ladies Day
Niamh Ryan, co-founder of Ella & Jo, pictured at Ladies Day
Hayley Coleman pictured at Ladies Day
Jennifer Wrynne pictured at Ladies Day
Niamh O'Donovan, Dearbhla Silke and Jennifer Wrynne pictured at Ladies Day
Niamh Ryan, co-founder of Ella & Jo, pictured at Ladies Day
Hayley Coleman pictured at Ladies Day
Niamh O'Donovan, Dearbhla Silke and Jennifer Wrynne pictured at Ladies Day
