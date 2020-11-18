The stores are expected to reopen next month

Penneys are doing something amazing this Christmas

Penneys’ iconic shopping bags will double as Christmas wrapping paper this year.

After Level 5 restrictions are lifted in December, Penneys stores nationwide will offer shopping bags with a brand new design.

In a statement, Primark said: “We are committed to becoming a more sustainable

company across all areas of the business. That´s why holiday season is the perfect moment to make more sustainable choices, at amazing prices.”

“We are proud of the fact we were one of the first retailers to introduce a more sustainable alternative to plastic bags when we launched our iconic 100% recyclable brown paper bags in 2001.”

“But we want to go further, so this festive season, we are encouraging our customers to give their shopping bags a second life by re-using them as wrapping paper!”

“We have redesigned our paper bags with a festive red design to be re-used and re-purposed as fun wrapping paper and feature gift tags.”

“Primark’s ethos is that sustainable living should be accessible and affordable for everyone. Customers can look out for the Primark Cares label in store for more information,” they added.