Our favourite red carpet looks from the IFTAs over the years

The 2023 IFTAs will take place in Dublin tonight.

The awards show, which will be hosted by comedian Deirdre O’Kane, celebrates the best in Irish film and television over the past year.

Ahead of tonight’s awards show, we have rounded up some of our favourite looks from the IFTAs over the years. Take a look:

Amy Huberman

Amy Huberman looked incredible on the IFTAs red carpet in 2016.

The actress wore a floral mesh gown by Turkish designer Umit Kutluk, and paired the look with stilettos from her range with Bourbon.

Glenda Gilson

Back in 2018, Glenda Gilson wore a gorgeous gold number on the IFTAs red carpet.

The former Xposé presenter accessorised the sparkling floor-length dress with a large leather Obi belt, and wore her hair in a slick ponytail.

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams wore an incredible black and white dress to the 2015 IFTA Awards.

The Irish presenter wore her hair in an updo for the event, and accessorised with a pair of gold earrings.

Simone Kirby

Another show-stopping look that we loved at the IFTA Awards was Simone Kirby’s metallic dress in 2017.

The Irish actress wowed in a black sequined, off-the-shoulder gown made by Vivienne Westwood, accessorised with Edge Only jewellery.

Caitriona Balfe

How stunning did Caitriona Balfe look at the 2018 IFTAs?

The actress wowed in a pair of Gianvito Rossi shoes and a black Erdem dress for the occasion.

Amanda Byram

Amanda Byram looked incredible on the IFTAs red carpet in 2018, wearing a bright orange dress.

With embellishment on the waist and shoulders, the Irish presenter paired the look with a matching orange lipstick, silver heels and diamanté earrings.

Miriam O’Callaghan

Back in 2017, Miriam O’Callaghan stunned on the red carpet in this elegant white number.

The sparkling dress was from the Limerick-based dress hire boutique The Ivory Closet.

The RTÉ star completed the look with sparkly, bow heels, hoop earrings and wor