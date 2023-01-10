Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Our favourite red carpet looks from the 2023 Golden Globes

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

The 2023 Golden Globes is taking place in Los Angeles tonight.

Ahead of the awards show, a host of famous faces stepped out in style at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Stars like Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and Ana de Armas pulled out all the stops for the red carpet event.

Check out our favourite looks from the night below:

Jenna Ortega

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Barry Keoghan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Margot Robbie

Jessica Chastain

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Lily James

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Selena Gomez

Ana de Armas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us