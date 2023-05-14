Ad
Our favourite red carpet looks from the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards

The 2023 BAFTA TV Awards are taking place in London’s Royal Festival Hall this evening.

The star-studded awards show will be hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

Ahead of the ceremony, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet – including Bad Sisters star Sharon Horgan, Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy, and Best Leading Actress nominee Kate Winslet.

Check out some of our favourite looks from the night:

Vogue Williams

 

Laura Whitmore

 

Sharon Horgan

Sarah Greene

Golda Rosheuvel

 

Frankie Bridge

 

Georgia Toffolo

 

Indiyah Polack

Zara McDermott

Amelia Dimoldenberg

 

Contact us