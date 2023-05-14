Our favourite red carpet looks from the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards

The 2023 BAFTA TV Awards are taking place in London’s Royal Festival Hall this evening.
The star-studded awards show will be hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.
Ahead of the ceremony, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet – including Bad Sisters star Sharon Horgan, Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy, and Best Leading Actress nominee Kate Winslet.
Check out some of our favourite looks from the night:
Vogue Williams
Laura Whitmore
Sharon Horgan
Sarah Greene
Golda Rosheuvel
Frankie Bridge
Georgia Toffolo
Indiyah Polack
Zara McDermott
Amelia Dimoldenberg
