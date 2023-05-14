Our favourite red carpet looks from the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards

The 2023 BAFTA TV Awards are taking place in London’s Royal Festival Hall this evening.

The star-studded awards show will be hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

Ahead of the ceremony, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet – including Bad Sisters star Sharon Horgan, Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy, and Best Leading Actress nominee Kate Winslet.

Check out some of our favourite looks from the night:

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore

Sharon Horgan

SHARON HORGAN THE WOMAN YOU AREEEE pic.twitter.com/pJJQnyzifS — Hails 💛 (@WaddersBecca) May 14, 2023

Sarah Greene

#SarahGreene attends the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023 in London, England.#BadSisters pic.twitter.com/etTxczp40u — Sarah Greene News (@SarahGreeneNews) May 14, 2023

Golda Rosheuvel

Golda Rosheuvel

Frankie Bridge

Frankie Bridge

Georgia Toffolo

Georgia Toffolo

Indiyah Polack

Indiyah Polack 📸 The 2023 British Academy Television Awards At The Royal Festival Hall In London #BAFTATVAwards #BAFTAS #CelebEventsHQ pic.twitter.com/skUuWMXpV9 — CelebEventsHQ (@CelebEventsHQ) May 14, 2023

Zara McDermott

Zara McDermott 📸 The 2023 British Academy Television Awards At The Royal Festival Hall In London #BAFTATVAwards #BAFTAS #CelebEventsHQ pic.twitter.com/M6w6JnRIhr — CelebEventsHQ (@CelebEventsHQ) May 14, 2023

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia Dimoldenberg