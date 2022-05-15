Ad
Our favourite red carpet looks from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Ahead of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards tonight, we’re taking a look back at some of our favourite looks from last year’s show.

The 2021 awards show took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet before the ceremony began.

Take a look:

SZA

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Kehlani 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Doja Cat 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Saweetie 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

H.E.R. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Alicia Keys

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Karol G 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Nick Jonas 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Migos 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Gabby Barrett

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The Weeknd

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Gabrielle Union

 

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Tanya Rad

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tanya rad (@tanyarad)

