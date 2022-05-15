Our favourite red carpet looks from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Ahead of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards tonight, we’re taking a look back at some of our favourite looks from last year’s show.
The 2021 awards show took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet before the ceremony began.
Take a look:
SZA
View this post on Instagram
Kehlani
View this post on Instagram
Doja Cat
View this post on Instagram
Saweetie
View this post on Instagram
H.E.R.
View this post on Instagram
Alicia Keys
View this post on Instagram
Karol G
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
View this post on Instagram
Nick Jonas
View this post on Instagram
Migos
View this post on Instagram
Gabby Barrett
View this post on Instagram
The Weeknd
View this post on Instagram
Gabrielle Union
How beautiful does Gabrielle Union look on the #BBMAs red carpet? 🤍 pic.twitter.com/DPly4lid25
— Goss.ie (@goss_ie) May 23, 2021
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox
View this post on Instagram
Tanya Rad
View this post on Instagram
Ad