Our favourite pieces from Molly-Mae Hague’s new collection with PrettyLittleThing

Molly-Mae Hague’s new collection with PrettyLittleThing has officially launched.

The Love Island star became the popular online fashion brand’s Creative Director last August, after previously working with PLT as a brand ambassador.

The 22-year-old debuted her latest collection with the retailer on Wednesday evening during London Fashion Week with a star-studded runway show.

Models such as Stephanie Lam, Carmen Solomons, Dorina Gegici, Tess Daly, Billy Marsal, Kyra Jaye and Kaffya Azaman strutted their stuff on the runway in gorgeous pieces from the cultivating collection, that nods to Molly-Mae’s personal style.

The collection includes everything from sexy mini dresses to effortless suits, with both luxe and laid-back looks available.

We’ve rounded up our favourite pieces from the collection, which is currently on sale! Take a look:

Oatmeal Quilted Bandeau Bodycon Dress and Blazer

We are OBSESSED with this co-ord!

The figure-hugging bandeau dress paired with the matching oversized blazer is a match made in heaven.

Shop the dress for €33 here and the blazer for €58 here.

Chocolate Croc Print Chiffon Maxi Dress

This must-have maxi dress is made with chocolate chiffon material and features a croc print design.

Pair it with the matching heeled boots and bag for a seriously glam look.

Shop the look for €33 here.

Oatmeal Knitted Sleeveless Bodysuit

This sleeveless bodysuit is a wardrobe essential, and can be paired with some jeans or wide-leg trousers for a fab look.

It’s selling out fast, so grab yours quick for €23 here.

Chocolate Knitted Twist Front Bodycon Dress

This chocolate mini dress is the perfect addition to your weekend wardrobe.

We love how Molly-Mae accessorised with a gorgeous green bag and matching green heels for a pop of colour.

Shop the dress for €28 here, and the mini green grab bag for €23 here.

Forest Green Oversized Shirt Ruched Bodycon Dress

We are adding this forest green shirt dress with ruched detail to our baskets ASAP.

Pair it with knee-high boots and your fave accessories to elevate the look even further.

Get yours for €42 here.

Chocolate Ribbed Co-Ord

The queen of co-ords is back with another simply stunning look.

This chocolate mini skirt and crop top combo looks incredible with an oversized blazer and some knee-highs, as seen on Molly-Mae above.

Shop the skirt for €11 here, the top for €9 here, the blazer for €64 here and the boots for €50 here.

Taupe Ruched Front Halterneck Bodycon Dress

This taupe, halter-neck dress is perfect for a night-out with the gals.

Accessorise with some heels and gold jewellery and all eyes are sure to be on you for the night.

Shop the look for €31 here.