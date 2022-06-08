Our favourite pieces from Megan Fox’s new collection with boohoo

boohoo.com have announced the Summer drop of their successful collaborative collection with actress Megan Fox.

The Megan 2.0 Collection embodies her personal style, with a clear vision that fashion should be daring, inclusive and empowering.

Speaking about the collection, Megan said: “I am so excited to introduce my latest collection to my fans! Partnering with boohoo has brought my personal creativity and style to life.”

The Jennifer’s Body star added: “This new collection showcases a gorgeous colour palette fitting for the season. Keeping in theme with the first collection, the styles are incredibly sexy and bold – two things I personally try to embody with my style choices.”

“Megan Fox 2.0 is a collection that will empower everybody and I’m excited for everyone to rock it in their own way.”

The new boohoo x Megan Fox Collection consists of over 40 styles that range from statement colors, including vibrant orange, monochromatic bold suits, baggy boyfriend jeans, sexy cut out dresses, on-trend sparkly mini skirts paired with crisp button down shirts to fashion-forward cargo pants and crop top combinations.

The versatile collection can be styled day to night and encompasses something for everyone.

Sizes available in each piece range from UK 6-26, and prices range from €10 to €100.

Check out our favourite pieces from the collection below:

Premium Mirror Disc Mini Dress

We are OBSESSED with this silver sparkly mini dress.

You are sure to turn heads on the dance floor in this number, which you can buy for €110 here.

Orange Suit

Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe with this stunning orange suit.

The three-piece set includes an oversized blazer, a pair of straight legged trousers and a corset bandeau top.

You can get the blazer for €70 here, the trousers for €45 here, and the top for €30 here.

Blue Crop Top and Trouser Co-ord

How gorge is this blue co-ord set?

Featuring straight leg trousers and a crop top, this is the perfect look if you want to feel comfortable while also looking stylish.

The trousers will set you back €38 here, while the shoulder padded crop top is available for €30 here.

Oversized Shirt and Sparkly Mini Skirt Combo

This is the ultimate party look!

While the oversized shirt can be dressed down with a pair of trousers or jeans, it also makes a fab going out outfit when paired with this mirror disc mini skirt.

Get the shirt for €38 here, and the skirt for €60 here.