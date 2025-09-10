Ad
Our favourite looks from the 2025 National Television Awards

NTAs
The National Television Awards returned for another year at The O2 Arena in London on Wednesday night with Joel Dommett as the host.

The stars of the top television shows, from drama to reality TV, took to the red carpet ahead of the show, going all out with the fashion.

As they hit the carpet in style, we’ve put together some of our favourite looks – take a look:

Molly-Mae Hague

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Olivia Attwood

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Yasmin Pettet

Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Philips

Frankie Bridge

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Ekin-Su

Toni Laites and Cach Mercer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🧿 (@tonilaiteslvrrx)

Georgia Steel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Georgia Steel (@geesteelx)

Stacey Solomon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Alison Hammond

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Tasha Ghouri

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Anna and Mandi Vakili 

Rochelle Humes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rochelle Humes (@rochellehumes)

Vogue Williams

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

