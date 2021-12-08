Our favourite looks from the 2021 People’s Choice Awards

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards took place on Tuesday night.

The event, which was hosted by Kenan Thompson, took place in The Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

A host of stars stepped out on the red carpet ahead of the event, and we have rounded up our favourite looks from the night.

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa looked absolutely stunning in a layered pink dress.

The 18-year-old won an award for Favourite Reality Show Contestant at the awards show for her stint on Dancing With The Stars US.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian wore a skin-tight black jumpsuit, gloves and sunglasses to the People’s Choice Awards.

The 41-year-old was presented with The Fashion Icon award on the night.

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna stunned in a black YSL dress on the red carpet at last night’s awards show.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star accessorised with a pair of glitzy statement earrings.

Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn stole the show in this elegant look.

The Selling Sunset star showed off her figure in a stunning black dress and paired it with a pair of fabulous statement shoes.

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reihart looked incredible on the red carpet of this year’s awards.

The Riverdale actress opted for a classic black blazer, white shirt and red lipstick.

Madelyn Cline

The Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline’s red carpet look at the People’s Choice Awards was one of her best yet.

The 23-year-old stepped out in a black, sparkly two-piece look and wore her hair slicked back.

Charli D’ Amelio

Charli D’ Amelio looked absolutely incredible at the awards.

The TikTok star opted for a full length red ball gown, wore a dark lipstick, and accessorised with drop earrings and a silver, diamond necklace.

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland arrived to the awards in a white/champagne coloured dress.

The Modern Family actress paired the loud dress with some simple black heels and we are obsessed with her look!

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause looked unrecognisable at the People’s Choice Awards, as she debuted a brand new look.

The Selling Sunset star ditched her blonde locks and dyed her hair dark brunette, and wore a stunning red dress for the event.