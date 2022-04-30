Our favourite looks from the 2021 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 2, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The star-studded event will honour the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion, In America: An Anthology Of Fashion, with the dress code being “gilded glamour.”

The first part of the exhibition, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, opened on September 18, and was preceded by the 2021 Met Gala on September 13.

So ahead of the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, we’ve decided to take a look back at our favourite outfits from last year.

From Kendall Jenner’s embellished gown to Dan Levy’s show-stopping outfit, these a-list stars definitely got it right on the red carpet.

Take a look:

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish definitely stole the show at the 2021 Met Gala.

The singer was one of last year’s co-chairs, and looked incredible in a dress by Oscar de la Renta.

The dress was inspired by Marilyn Monroe, and looked sensational on the red carpet.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner looked incredible as always at last year’s Met Gala.

Inspired by Audrey Hepburn in “my fair lady”, the model wore a sheer embellished Givenchy gown to the event.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet was also one of last year’s co-chairs at the Met Gala.

The actor wore a satin Haider Ackermann tuxedo jacket, a Rick Owens turtleneck, and some white converse for the occasion.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain made her Met Gala debut last September.

The social media star stepped out in a stunning gold Louis Vuitton dress, gold high heels and gorgeous drop earrings.

We were obsessed with this look!

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson celebrated her 40th birthday in style at the 2021 Met Gala.

The singer wore a red AZ Factory dress with a dramatic train, styled her hair in a high bun, and completed the look with a bold red lip.

Megan Fox

Another lady in red!

Megan Fox stepped out for the 2021 Met Gala in a plunging red Dundas gown, covered in sequins and cutouts.

The actress’ stylist Maeve Reilly told E! News that it took 50 people to embroider the dress – and it was definitely worth it!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Met Gala.

The couple, who are now expecting their first child together, confirmed their romance last year after months of speculation.

Rihanna wore a gigantic sculptural coat dress, featuring a high collar and flared hem, and accessorised with over 267 carats of Bulgari jewels, plus a Thelma West ring and Maria Tash earrings.

Meanwhile A$AP rocked a multi-colour quilted blanket look on the red carpet.

Olivia Rodrigo

2021 was a huge year for Olivia Rodrigo!

The 18-year-old rose to worldwide fame following the release of her debut single Driver’s License, and months later she made her debut at the Met Gala.

The singer stunned in a black lace off-the-shoulder Saint Laurent catsuit with feather detailing by Anthony Vaccarello.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a Western-inspired Ralph Lauren ensemble at last year’s Met Gala.

Later in the evening, she was joined by her actor beau Ben Affleck, sending fans into a frenzy.

Ben wore a black tux for the night, and the couple packed on the PDA for the paps.

(28 PHOTOS) Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez attends the The 2021 Met Gala in New York City – September 13, 2021

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid debuted a brand new look at the 2021 Met Gala.

The model swapped her blonde locks for a red hair-do, and wore a strapless, high slit Prada gown and leather arm gloves for the occasion.

The 25-year-old completed the look with ’60s-inspired makeup – powder blue eyeshadow and dusty rose blush.

Dan Levy

Dan Levy wore a show-stopping outfit by Loewe for his first ever Met Gala last year.

The Schitt’s Creek star’s ensemble paid tribute to the late David Wojnarowicz, an American artist, activist and member of the LGBTQIA+ community who died from AIDS in 1992.

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi arrived at the Met Gala in a custom strapless, embroidered Christian Dior gown – complete with intricate beading, a thin belt and a long trail.

The actress accessorised with elbow-length gloves, a braided cap and a diamond necklace – and we loved her look!