Our favourite looks from the 2021 Emmy Awards

Ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards tonight, we are taking a look back at the red carpet glam from last year’s awards show.

A host of stars attended the 2021 ceremony, which honours the best of the best in the world of television, in serious style.

Here are some of our favourite looks from the night:

Gillian Anderson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Gillian Anderson looked incredible as always at last year’s Emmy Awards.

The 53-year-old, who won Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, wore a stunning, cut-out dress with flares by Chloe.

Nicole Byer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Nailed It! host Nicole Byer wore a stunning purple gown by Christian Siriano to the 2021 Emmy Awards, accessorising with minimal jewelry – including a flashy ring and drop earrings.

We loved her look!

Rachel Lindsay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Rachel Lindsay is best known for being a contestant on the twenty-first season of The Bachelor and as the lead of its spinoff, The Bachelorette, in its thirteenth season.

The TV personality wore a gorgeous orange gown by Christopher John Rodgers from Albright Fashion Library LA to the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Anya Taylor-Joy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Anya Taylor-Joy is the queen of the red carpet, and her Emmys 2021 look definitely did not disappoint.

The Queen’s Gambit star, who was nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, wore a white Christian Dior Haute Couture dress with a dramatic yellow shawl.

The actress completed the look with her hair up in an elegant bun and a bold red lip.

Kaley Cuoco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Kaley Cuoco stepped out in style at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

The Flight Attendant star wore a show-stopping neon yellow custom Vera Wang Haute dress with floral-embellished straps and a long train, along with matching neon heels.

The actress styled her hair in a messy up-do and sported a natural, glowy makeup look.

Sarah Paulson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Sarah Paulson stole the show in this voluminous red gown by Carolina Herrera – featuring oversized puffed sleeves and a full skirt.

The actress, who presented an award on the night, styled the dress with circular earrings by Mateo – which were made from ethically and sustainably sourced natural diamonds from Botswana.

Angela Bassett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Angela Bassett wore a black Greta Constantine dress with a pop of hot pink on the 2021 Emmys red carpet.

The actress completed the look with diamond drop earrings by Melograno and black platform heels.

Regé-Jean Page

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Regé-Jean Page was nominated in the Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for his role in Bridgerton – in which he played The Duke of Hastings.

Looking just as dapper off-screen, the actor wore a Giorgio Armani Made to Measure – featuring a silk jacquard double-breasted evening jacket, classic evening trousers and an evening shirt.

Taraji P. Henson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Taraji P. Henson brought her A-game to the 2021 Emmys red carpet.

The 51-year-old wore a black floor-length, long-sleeved sheer Elie Saab gown adorned with dazzling silver sequins with diamond earrings and matching rings.

Stunning!

Ellen Pompeo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Ellen Pompeo was one of the guest presenters on the night, and she nailed her red carpet look.

The Grey’s Anatomy star wore black velvet jumpsuit with embellished stone pinstripes and structured shoulders, and wore her hair in a slicked back, long ponytail.