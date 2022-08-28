Ad
Our favourite looks from last year's MTV VMAs

Ahead of tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards, we are taking a look back on the style from last year’s red carpet.

Doja Cat hosted the show live from Barclays Centre in New York, with a host of celebs in attendance.

Check out our favourite looks from the 2021 VMAs:

Lil Nas X

 

Doja Cat

 

Madison Beer

 

Shawn Mendes 

 

Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler  

 

Camila Cabello

 

Olivia Rodrigo

 

Saweetie

 

Normani 

 

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

 

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

 

