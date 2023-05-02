Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Our favourite couples from the 2023 Met Gala

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

A-list couples always make a show-stopping entrance on the red carpet at the Met Gala.

The annual event took place on Monday, May 1 – and stars nailed the theme, which was an ode to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Take a look at some of our favourite couple’s red carpet looks:

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

@todayshow #SukiWaterhouse and #RobertPattinson make us feel butterflies on the #MetGala red carpet #MetGala2023 #CoupleGoals ♬ original sound – ᵃ ʸ ᵇ ᵃ ⁿ – ᶜ ʰ ˡ ˡ ˣ ᵉ ᵈ ⁱ ᵗ ˢ

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

@gma Mr. and Mrs. Jonas ❤️ #NickJonas #PriyankaChopra #MetGala #TheMet #MetGala2023 ♬ original sound – Good Morning America

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Brosnan

@revista_hola Otra pareja que ha posado ha sido #PierceBrosnan y #KeelyShayeBrosnan 💕 #METGala #galamet #galamet2023 #metgala2023 #ModaEnTiktok ♬ the one that got away – el

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 

@entertainmenttonight Brooklyn and Nicola are comin’ in hot. ❤️‍🔥 #MetGala #BrooklynBeckham #NicolaPeltz ♬ Wannabe x Best Friend remix – Malibu Babie

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us