Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri launches ‘pre-loved sparkle’ edit with eBay – just in time for Christmas

Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri has teamed up with eBay to launch the ‘Store of Pre-Loved Sparkle’.

The edit is made up of over 100 items, including pre-loved sequin dresses to dazzle in at parties, as well as ‘good as new’ professionally refurbished tech items and pre-loved luxury handbags and watches that come with an Authenticity Guarantee.

This move follows eBay’s pre-loved fashion sponsorship of Love Island earlier this summer, demonstrating its commitment to driving more circular shopping habits in the lead up to Black Friday.

New research from eBay UK reveals that consumers are already in the pre-loved spirit, as over half the nation (52%)* are planning on shopping second-hand this festive season.

eBay’s Pre-Loved Ambassador, Tasha Ghouri said: “I feel really confident that we can all do our part this Christmas to make sure we’re shopping more consciously and put pre-loved at the heart as we think more thoughtfully about our purchases.”

“There is a misconception that pre-loved is dull which is why I’m especially excited to have worked on this show-stopping edit with eBay.”

“My collection gives people the chance to shop some amazing and great value items which are perfect for the festive season, with sparkling gems to dance in, as well as thoughtful gifts for friends and family!”

“When it comes to present buying, it’s the little things that matter most to me, but I know I’ll definitely be looking to gift more thoughtfully this year – not just in terms of what I buy but also where I buy it from.”

“This Christmas, I’m spending time with loved ones and taking some time out for a city break. I can’t wait to visit the Christmas markets to really get in the festive spirit, and of course, pay a visit to Winter Wonderland!”

To showcase the edit and raise awareness of pre-loved products and sequin waste during the festive season, eBay and Tasha teamed up to throw an exclusive ‘Store of Pre-Loved Sparkle’ event in London.

Bringing together a panel of sustainability experts to discuss and advise on all things second-hand, while showcasing eBay’s luxury handbags, watches, refurbished tech and pre-loved partywear, in the most festive way possible.

You can shop Tasha’s Store of Pre-Loved Sparkle here.