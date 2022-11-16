Love Island’s Ekin-Su launches stunning new collection with Oh Polly

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has launched a second collection with Oh Polly.

The all-new collection is the ultimate partywear edit, offering 20 stand out styles available in 5 colourways.

As well as this, the range offers 2 custom hand painted floral prints that brilliantly showcase Ekin-Su’s premium look.

The Ekin-Su x Oh Polly range boasts a huge variety of styles to flatter the female form including mini, midi and midaxi dresses, mini and maxi skirts, trousers, as well as long sleeve and corset tops.

Speaking about her new collection with Oh Polly, Ekin-Su told Goss.ie: “I can finally share my next big project with Oh Polly and I couldn’t be more excited! This collection really is a romantic dream and so perfect for all of your special occasions this party season.”

“Working with a brand that allows me to be so involved at every stage is something that’s really important to me and Oh Polly have done just that. I can’t wait for you all to see what’s coming, you’re going to love it!”

Check out the full collection here.