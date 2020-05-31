The Limerick blogger has been soaking up the sun

Louise Cooney stuns as she strips down to swimsuit during heatwave

Louise Cooney has shown off her stunning figure – after stripping down to a swimsuit.

The Limerick blogger has been enjoying the sunshine during the heatwave in Ireland, and made sure to make the most of it over the bank holiday weekend.

The fashion guru posted a new photo on her Instagram page, wearing a tight black swimsuit from PrettyLittle Thing, which you can get for €17 right HERE.

“Iced coffee ✔️ Sunshine ✔️ All I need ☺️ Swimsuit is @prettylittlething,” she wrote.

Louise lay out on a towel in her backgarden for the chic photo, and paired the look with black sunglasses.

It comes after Louise attended her first “socially distant barbecue” this weekend.

“Off to my friends garden for a socially distant barbecue ☺️🥂☀️,” she shared on her Instagram page.

“So excited to sit & chat with other people.. and to wear clothes.. and to sit in the sunshine!! It really is the simple things these days,” she wrote.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.