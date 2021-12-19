Lily Collins’ Best Emily In Paris Looks

Season two of Emily In Paris joins Netflix on December 22nd.

The first season of the series joined the streaming giant last year, and it was a huge hit with viewers.

The show’s second season will see the return of Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy, Lucas Bravo as heartthrob Gabriel and Camille Razat as Camille – and there will also be some new characters.

Ahead of the new season, we have rounded up some of Emily’s best fashion moments so far. Take a look:

Emily’s Audrey Hepburn moment

In the show’s first season, Emily wore a stunning strapless black dress by Christian Siriano and crystal-adorned pumps to the opera.

She accessorised the look with Agnelle gloves, vintage purse and fur, and La Compagnie du Costume jewels, and posed on the steps in a nod to Audrey Hepburn in Funny Girl.

Paris Fashion Week

Did you really go to Paris if you didn’t wear a beret?

While attending a Paris Fashion Week show, Emily wore a matching puffer coat and floral dress from the late Virgil Abloh’s brand Off-White, finishing the look with a pink beret.

The Eiffel Tower Blouse

Emily looked incredible in this bold, colourful look.

She wore an Alice + Olivia Eiffel Tower printed blouse and Paris-emblazoned Christian Louboutin shoes – paying homage to her new hometown.

Emily’s Chateau Look

When visiting Camille’s family château along with Camille’s boyfriend Gabriel, Emily wore this incredible outfit.

She wore a gorgeous ruffled white blouse paired with a red tartan Vivienne Westwood cropped jacket for the weekend away.

Floral Dress

Emily wore the Lilium off-the-shoulder, mini dress by Dolce & Gabbana with a black belt to cinch in the waist at the start of season one.

She accessorised with a dome tote from Aldo.

Red Beret with Checked Blazer Set

You can’t get more French than this!

This red beret and checked blazer/short set is giving us Blair Waldrof from Gossip Girl vibes, and we love it!

Emily paired the look with a black Chanel bag.

Yellow Dress

Emily wore this black and yellow skirt, cami top and matching bag when she met Mindy for the first time in the park.

This marked the start of their friendship, which we can’t wait to see more of in season 2.

Black Dress with Tulle Skirt

Emily had her very own Carrie Bradshaw in Paris moment when she attended a work event in the French capital.

She wore a strapless black dress with a tulle skirt, Christian Louboutin sandals, and a quirky vintage purse.

The official synopsis for season two of Emily In Paris reads: “Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life.”

“After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.”

Check out the trailer below: