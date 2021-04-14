Kimberley Walsh unveils new collection with Regatta Great Outdoors

The Girls Aloud star, who is expecting her third child, combined practicality and style for this range

Kimberley Walsh has unveiled her fourth collection with Regatta Great Outdoors.

The Girls Aloud star’s Spring Summer Collection includes four jackets and five mid-layers, including hooded fleeces, all designed with the countryside in mind.

Speaking to Goss.ie at the virtual launch, the singer opened up about making the collection comfortable as well as stylish, as she prepares to welcome her third child with husband Justin Scott.

“This collection is a perfect mix of what I need for this Spring and Summer. As a mum of two adventurous boys, practicality and style need to go hand in hand, so I’m over the moon that the pieces reflect this so well,” the 39-year-old said.

“I’ll be living in my fleeces and waterproofs as we head out on more local adventures in 2021, and I can’t wait to see everyone’s reaction as this is absolutely my favourite collection with Regatta so far.”

“I’ve got two young boys, soon to be three. I spend a lot of time just running after them and so I always have to be kind of practical,” Kimberley explained.

“But I also love fashion, I always have, so I still want to feel like I’ve got a bit of a look that I’ve put together. I feel like with this collection you can do that.”

The Kimberley Walsh Spring/Summer Collection for Regatta Great Outdoors launched on March 28 at regatta.ie.

The range offers bold colours, lightweight fabrics and the waterproof technology – perfect for Ireland’s unpredictable weather.

Prices range from €40 to €120, with up to 30% off online right now.

