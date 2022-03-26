Kate Middleton wows in princess gown on final stop of Caribbean tour

Kate Middleton wowed in a princess gown on the final night of her and Prince William’s tour of the Caribbean, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Duchess of Cambridge oozed elegance in a bespoke floor-length gown by British designer Phillipa Lepley.

The 40-year-old paired the dress with a £225 satin clutch bag by Lulu Guinness, and mother of pearl jewels by Van Cleef & Arpels, worth an estimated £13,000.

On the final night of their Caribbean tour, the royal couple attended a reception hosted by the Governor-General of The Bahamas at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar hotel in Nassau.

William and Kate had the opportunity to meet community leaders, and notable people from across the islands.

Their tour of the Caribbean was in celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, which marks her record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

The couple started the tour in Belize, before they travelled to Jamaica and then finished up their visit in The Bahamas.