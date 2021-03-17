Kate Middleton stuns in green blazer from Zara for St. Patrick’s Day message

The Duchess of Cambridge nailed her Paddy's Day style

Kate Middleton stuns in green blazer from Zara for St. Patrick’s Day...

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William lead the St. Patrick’s Day tributes with a sweet video message earlier today.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dressed in green for the occasion, and Kate accessorised with shamrock-shaped jewellery.

William even tried his hand at the Irish language in the video, saying, “Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig oraibh,” before asking his wife: “How come you got the easy bit?”

We have a saying in the Irish language: 'Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine' Meaning we live in each other's shadows. It speaks to the interdependence of our world Thank you to friends around the🌍 for these special #StPatricksDay greetings #GRMA #GlobalIreland 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/XHlB7sAxkp — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) March 17, 2021

Kate’s stunning blazer is from Zara for €59.95, and has already been snapped up.

