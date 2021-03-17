Kate Middleton stuns in green blazer from Zara for St. Patrick’s Day message

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William lead the St. Patrick’s Day tributes with a sweet video message earlier today.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dressed in green for the occasion, and Kate accessorised with shamrock-shaped jewellery.
William even tried his hand at the Irish language in the video, saying, “Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig oraibh,” before asking his wife: “How come you got the easy bit?”
We have a saying in the Irish language: 'Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine'
Meaning we live in each other's shadows.
It speaks to the interdependence of our world
Thank you to friends around the🌍 for these special #StPatricksDay greetings #GRMA
#GlobalIreland 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/XHlB7sAxkp
— Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) March 17, 2021
Kate’s stunning blazer is from Zara for €59.95, and has already been snapped up.
Thankfully, they have a similar piece at a similar price range, with this cropped textured blazer available for €69.95 HERE.