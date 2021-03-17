Home Style Kate Middleton stuns in green blazer from Zara for St. Patrick’s Day...

Kate Middleton stuns in green blazer from Zara for St. Patrick’s Day message

The Duchess of Cambridge nailed her Paddy's Day style

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William lead the St. Patrick’s Day tributes with a sweet video message earlier today.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dressed in green for the occasion, and Kate accessorised with shamrock-shaped jewellery.

William even tried his hand at the Irish language in the video, saying, “Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig oraibh,” before asking his wife: “How come you got the easy bit?”

Ad

Kate’s stunning blazer is from Zara for €59.95, and has already been snapped up.

Thankfully, they have a similar piece at a similar price range, with this cropped textured blazer available for €69.95 HERE.

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR