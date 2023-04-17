Ad
Irish influencer Charleen Murphy finds dupe for designer sandals in Penneys

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Irish influencer Charleen Murphy has found an affordable dupe for the bestselling Hermès sandals.

The Hold My Drink podcast host took to TikTok over the weekend to share a video of what she bought during a recent trip to Penneys and TK Maxx.

The Dubliner showed off a gorgeous pair of pink sliders she purchased from Penneys, and they are almost identical to the Hermès Oran sandals – which cost €565.

Charleen said: “These are giving Hermès dupe. I think they are so so pretty.”

The social media star, who has 151.9k followers on the app, did not reveal how much the sandals cost her – but said she picked them up in Penneys in Mullingar. 

Check out her full haul below:

@charleenmurphyy

I can’t get over the Hermes dupes????🤯 #penneyshaul #primarkhaul #tkmaxxhaul

♬ original sound – Charleen Murphy

