Irish influencer Charleen Murphy finds dupe for designer sandals in Penneys

Irish influencer Charleen Murphy has found an affordable dupe for the bestselling Hermès sandals.
The Hold My Drink podcast host took to TikTok over the weekend to share a video of what she bought during a recent trip to Penneys and TK Maxx.
The Dubliner showed off a gorgeous pair of pink sliders she purchased from Penneys, and they are almost identical to the Hermès Oran sandals – which cost €565.
Charleen said: “These are giving Hermès dupe. I think they are so so pretty.”
The social media star, who has 151.9k followers on the app, did not reveal how much the sandals cost her – but said she picked them up in Penneys in Mullingar.
Check out her full haul below:
@charleenmurphyy
I can’t get over the Hermes dupes????🤯 #penneyshaul #primarkhaul #tkmaxxhaul
Ad