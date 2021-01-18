The TV presenter looked as glamorous as ever for the season premiere on Sunday

Holly Willoughby’s Best Dancing On Ice Looks

Holly Willoughby was back on our screens last night, as she presented the first episode of this year’s Dancing on Ice alongside Phillip Schofield.

The 39-year-old kicked off the series in a blush pink gown by Dany Atrache Couture, complete with sparkling sequins and tassels for a show-stopping look.

The TV presenter finished the look with René Caovilla heels, dainty Berganza earrings and wore her blonde bob in waves.

As always, Holly’s look proved to be a huge hit online, with many flooding the comment section with messages of praise.

We have decided to take a look back at some of Holly’s best looks from the show, from the glitz and glam to the simple, elegant pieces.

Take a look:

Holly’s ‘Dress Of Dreams’

Holly described this stunning blue gown as the “dress of dreams”, and she looked breathtaking in it.

In 2018’s launching episode, the mother-of-three stepped out in this cornflower blue silk chiffon dress by designer Suzanne Neville.

The gorgeous gown was complete with a plunging neckline, flowy skirt and bow neck-tie.

Simply Stunning

Holly stunned in this simple but timeless white dress during the 2018 season of the hit ice-skating competition.

The one-shouldered Sassi Holford gown was an absolute showstopper, custom-made specially for the popular presenter.

This minimalist piece complete with a slit at the front showed off Holly’s Gina shoes, and the look was accessorised with Yeprem jewels.

The Timeless Black Dress

For the 2019 musicals week, the This Morning presenter wore a jaw-dropping black dress.

The stunning Jenny Peckham gown featured a cut-out detail, covered with sheer fabric and embellished with sequins.

Holly wore jewellery by Boodles, along with shoes from the brand Gina Shoes.

Fairytale Dream

Hosting the fairytale week of the ITV show, Holly was definitely channelling her inner Disney princess in this gorgeous pastel blue ballgown.

The Sassi Holford dress featured a fitted bodice and was embroidered with trailing tulle, floral detailing and dainty embellishments.

In true princess style, the gown boasted an asymmetrical frill, with Holly completing the look by styling her hair back into a bun with a loose curl falling over her shoulder.

Pretty In Peach

Last year, the blonde beauty wowed the crowd in this subtle peach-coloured gown from Joao Rolo Couture.

The dress featured a ruched bodice, feathered sleeves, a thigh-high split and silver embellishment across the waist and straps.

The look was accessorised to perfection, as Holly added sapphire and diamond earrings from William & Son along with nude heels.

Metallic Gown

Holly donned a stunning metallic pink pleated gown by LA designer Iris Serban during the 2019 season.

The beautiful dress featured a structured, corset-like bodice with eye-catching ruffles across the sweetheart neckline.

The one-shoulder dress included a daring thigh-high slit, showing off Holly’s strappy Sophia Webster metallic heels.

The look was accessorised with a pair of glittering earrings from Fabergé.

Dazzling In Sequins

This bespoke embellished gown by Celia Kritharioti was definitely one of our all time favourite looks of Holly’s.

The dress featured sheer sequined material, a deep plunge neckline and flattering sash detailed belted waist, which accentuated the silhouette and contrasted the full skirt.

Holly completed her look with glittering Bee Goddess jewellery, wearing earrings and ring from the Venus Star collection, as well as her go-to Gina shoes.

Bridal Couture

Holly wore this stunning dress by couture bridal designer Lihi Hod for the promo of this year’s series.

The beautiful plunging cream garment was embellished with sequin, and featured a corset-style bodice and sheer panelling.

Accessorising with jewellery by Yoko London, Holly’s opening look gave fans a taste of the glamorous looks we can expect from her the rest of the season – and we can’t wait to see them!