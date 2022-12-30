Holly Willoughby wows in statement jumpsuit ahead of New Year’s Eve

Holly Willoughby is one of the UK’s most stylish presenters.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, the 41-year-old stepped out in a stunning sequined jumpsuit from an old Zara collection.

Holly’s lifestyle brand Wylde Moon shared a photo of her look to Instagram on Thursday, and fans can’t get enough of it.

One commented: “Love the jumpsuit, you look incredible 😘❤️ ”

Another fan wrote: “This jumpsuit is insane👏😍🙌✨️”

As we previously mentioned, this jumpsuit is from an old Zara collection so it is no longer available to buy, but we’ve found some more statement jumpsuits if you’re looking to step into 2023 in serious style.

Take a look:

PrettyLittleThing

We are obsessed with this sequined jumpsuit from PrettyLittleThing.

Featuring a sequin bow, a one shoulder design and a flared fit, this piece definitely has the wow-factor.

It’s currently on sale for €72 here.

boohoo

How gorgeous is this strapless jumpsuit from boohoo?

It is the perfect piece for party season, and it is also currently on sale.

Buy it for €54 here.

Mint Velvet

This glitzy jumpsuit from Mint Velvet is sure to have you turning heads this NYE.

Designed in a wide-leg silhouette with a flattering one-shoulder neckline, this red jumpsuit is covered in glittering red sequins for dazzling sparkle.

Buy it for €‌129 here.