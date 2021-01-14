H&M announces collaboration with Irish designer Simone Rocha

This is the first time the brand has collaborated with an Irish designer

H&M has announced a brand new collaboration with Irish fashion designer Simone Rocha.

The Simone Rocha x H&M collection will include Rocha’s signature womenswear, alongside menswear and childrenswear.

Alongside a range of occasion wear, including tulle dresses and tailored suits, the collection also boasts knit wear, trench coats, casual t-shirts, and accessories – including Rocha’s signature sparkling jewellery and pearl embellished footwear.

Simone, who is now based in London, is the first Irish designer to undertake such a collaboration with H&M.

The collection, which launches on March 11, celebrates her personal inter-ethnic heritage and the myriad inspirations which have defined the growth of her label, from the traditions and crafts of Hong Kong through to the greats of art history.

Simone said: “I am so thrilled to be working with H&M on this very special collection. It truly is a celebration of the signatures of my brand, and the influences that have shaped me.”

“As a designer, and as a customer, I’ve been such a fan of the H&M collaboration concept. Margiela, Alber Elbaz, Comme des Garcons – it’s such an amazing list of alumni to be

a part of.”