Goss.ie readers pull out all the stops for #GossAFMetGala challenge

Goss.ie readers pulled out all the stops for our #GossAFMetGala competition.

We teamed up with top Irish hairstylist to the stars Andrew Fitzsimons, to host the ultimate virtual red carpet for what should have been the night of the Met Gala.

While the actual event was postponed due to the current coronavirus pandemic, Goss.ie challenged readers to get glam and dress to the theme ‘About Time’, with one lucky reader walking away with Andrew’s full Primark collection, and a signed brush straight from his LA home.

Goss Boss Ali Ryan judged the competition, alongside Andrew and top LA makeup artist Ash K Holm.

Take a look at some of the amazing entries right here: