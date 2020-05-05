Home Features Goss.ie readers pull out all the stops for #GossAFMetGala challenge

Goss.ie teamed up with top hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons to judge the best looks

Goss.ie readers pulled out all the stops for our #GossAFMetGala competition.

We teamed up with top Irish hairstylist to the stars Andrew Fitzsimons, to host the ultimate virtual red carpet for what should have been the night of the Met Gala.

While the actual event was postponed due to the current coronavirus pandemic, Goss.ie challenged readers to get glam and dress to the theme ‘About Time’, with one lucky reader walking away with Andrew’s full Primark collection, and a signed brush straight from his LA home.

View this post on Instagram

Decided to stay in my bed sheets all day 😂 lol jk I wore them as a dress x #GossAFMetGala

A post shared by Alexandra Ryan 👑 (@itsalirose) on

Goss Boss Ali Ryan judged the competition, alongside Andrew and top LA makeup artist Ash K Holm.

Take a look at some of the amazing entries right here:

View this post on Instagram

We're loving this mother and daughter entry from @emmalemonjuice19 💖💖 Tonight's Met Gala had the theme 'About Time' and this is just perfect 👌🏻 #GossAFMetGala

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) on

View this post on Instagram

We're loving this fab take on Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look from 2019 by @makeupandmorebylauren 🔥. #GossAFMetGala

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) on

View this post on Instagram

Wow we're loving @kieraegan photo shoot at dawn in Australia 😍 #GossAFMetGala

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) on

View this post on Instagram

🌹Turning back TIME ⏰ to the Met Gala 2018 “Heavenly Bodies” which Alta Moda Couture 2017 Collection has strong Inspiration on the Red Carpet Head Piece was made by me in 2017 for a @vanityxmakeup shoot . Iconic makeup by @patmcgrathreal in the original picture – Instead of bare shoulders like was done then and like the @dolcegabbana Model I went with the puff Shoulders to try bring in a touch of Virginia Woolf who is a very big part of this years theme “About Time : Fashion and Duration “ and of this headpiece was durable enough fecked in the back of my wardrobe it deserves a second time out and proud . So here it is for the Met Gala 2020 with @goss.ie @itsalirose @ash_kholm @andrewfitzsimons PRODUCT LIST ON 3rd POST AS IT WONT FIT HERE 🌹🌹🌹 #plouise #motd #plouisemakeupacademy #plouiseacademy #plouisestudent #plouisebase #plouisestudent #plouisemakeup #plouisepro20 #teamcb #abh #thelist #zoeamondmakeup #zobeautyy #vanityxmakeupacademy #plouisearmy #prsearch #vanityxitec2017 #norvina #prsearch #itecqualified #irishmuasinstagram #makeupinspiration #gossafmetgala #crownkilkenny #maccosmetics #peachesmakeup #hudabeauty #inglot #inglot #metgalachallenge #dolcegabbana #patmcgrath

A post shared by Zoe Amond👩🏻 (@zo_beautyy) on

View this post on Instagram

@jakeemeehann BRINGING it for tonight's #GossAFMetGala challengeb😍💖👑

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie) on

View this post on Instagram

This is usually the night I stay up super late watching The Met Gala taking in all of the outfits, but because it’s cancelled this year Irish Owned @goss.ie are celebrating the occasion by hosting their own virtual Met Gala for anyone who likes fashion and fancies a bit of fun, here I am wearing “Goss Pink” to mark the occasion 💗 and yes I’m photobombing myself 😂 wearing a Met Gala Worthy Gold Crown in the background by @michelle_kearns_designs 👸🏻 Get Involved as there’s some great prizes up for grabs #gossafmetgala #competition #metgala

A post shared by EmilyODonnellStyle (@emilyodonnellstyle) on

View this post on Instagram

#gossafmetgala my interpretation of the goddess of time. #metgala #abouttime #GossAFMetGala @goss.ie

A post shared by Carrie Barrett (@coveted_by_carrie) on

View this post on Instagram

All done up and absolutely nowhere to go 👍 But I've had my fun and that's what matters 🤣 Time to shine ✨ Fun idea #gossafmetgala competition @goss.ie ❤️💋

A post shared by 🌎🦄🌙💜 (@_aliceloves_) on

View this post on Instagram

{Swipe>>} Living for the #MetGalaChallange so I decided to post some of my fave looks that I’ve illustrated, including @badgalriri wearing @maisonmargiela @zendaya wearing @versace and faustopuglisi (2015) and @ashleygraham wearing @prabalgurung 💜 I cannot wait for the day red carpets return, really missing it! #MetGala #Rihanna #Zendaya #Dune #ashleygraham #prabalgurung #Versace #maisonmargiela #FashionIllustration #redcarpet #FashionIllustrator #togetherathome #Vogue #VogueMagazine #gossafmetgala

A post shared by From The sketch…Up! (@fromthesketch_up) on

View this post on Instagram

Today is usually one of my favourite dates in the fashion calendar to look forward to is the #MetGala with this year being so exciting because it is @metmuseum 150th year. I dream of going to the @metcostumeinstitute when all is safe again and look forward to 2020's postponed #MetGala in October. This year's theme is "About Time: Fashion and Duration" one I was hugely looking forward to by the talented #AndrewBotlon On this first Monday in May I decided to do my first attempt at self portraits in a classic polka dot dress. I get 1950s Dior vibes from the shape but it is so modern at the same time and I know I will have this for years and wear it in different ways. I missed my girls @makeupandmorebylauren and @_katglammakeup_ for my hair and make up but it took me through another day in lockdown. Have a look at @makeupandmorebylauren to see her @kimkardashian Camp inspired look from last year's #metgala! Off to watch The First Monday in May and look at previous year's #MetGala looks #photography #irishphotography #fashionphotography #GossAFMetGala #womenwhophotograph #selfportrait #metgala #firstmondayinmay #abouttimefashionandduration #canonphoto

A post shared by Olivia Rooney (@oliviarooneyphotography) on

View this post on Instagram

Met gala ready. #gossafmetgala #cobblerslane

A post shared by Cobblers Lane (@cobblerslane) on

View this post on Instagram

Met Gala vibes @goss.ie @andrewfitzsimons #GossAFMetGala #MetGalaBallVirtualFun #TimeToCutTheBush #TimeForANewHairstyle #TimeForFun #TimeToSmile #TimeToMoveForward #TimetobeKind #timetostaysafe😄 #TimeforNature #TickTock #TimetoStayHome #Goss.ie#FashionFun

A post shared by Bernie Leadon Bolger (@desertdove7) on

View this post on Instagram

𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐚 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐞, “𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞” 🕰 𝐈 𝐠𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐭’𝐬 “𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞” 𝐈 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧, 𝟏𝟎 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐛𝐬 🤭💃 #GossAFMetGala #𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 #𝗔𝗻𝘆𝗘𝘅𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗧𝗼𝗗𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗨𝗽

A post shared by Jessica Powell (@just_jessica_p) on

