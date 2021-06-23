Five Items You Need From The Zara Sale

Zara are holding a big sale tonight, just in time to buy all your summer bits.

The massive sale begins tonight at 9pm on the Zara app, so make sure you’re online before everything sells out.

To make life a little easier, we’ve highlighted five sale items we think our readers will love, so you know what to look out for.

Take a look:

1. Metallic Thread Draped Dress

This metallic draped dress is the perfect outfit for summer.

It’s neutral colour scheme will suit any occasion, and can be dressed up or down with accessories.

This dress will be on sale from €69.99 down to €39.99, and you can purchase it right here.

2. Jazzy Jumpsuit

If you’re looking for a statement piece this summer, this jumpsuit will make a great addition to your wardrobe.

Down from €25.95, this 70’s inspired look will only cost you €15.99 in tonight’s sale.

You can check it out for yourself right here.

3. Ruffled Mesh Blouse

This sweet yellow blouse just oozes summer vibes, and can be dressed up or down.

Reduced from €25.95 to €17.99, you can shop the look right here.

4. Pink Printed Skirt

This pink printed skirt is a must-have for summer 2021.

The skirt’s midi-length is so on trend right now, and in tonight’s sale it will be reduced from €39.95 to €25.99.

Check it out for yourself right here.

5. The Perfect Summery Co-Ord

This crochet co-ord is perfect for the beach.

Embroidered with sunflowers, you’re bound to get compliments in this matching two-piece.

In tonight’s sale, the skirt will be down from €17.95 to €12.99 here.

The top will also be on sale for just €9.99 here.