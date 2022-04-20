Five Cute Co-Ord Sets From Zara For Spring/Summer

Zara has a tonne of cute co-ord sets in stock for spring/summer, and we want them all.

Whether you’re planning outfits for an outdoor BBQ or brunch with the girls, these vibrant co-ords are sure to make you stand out in any group photo.

There’s so much to choose from on the Zara website right now, so we’ve picked out five co-ords that really caught our eye.

Ocean Blue Satin Suit

Blue is our favourite colour for spring/summer, and this satin suit is perfect for those evenings when its still a bit chilly.

The cropped blazer features stylish shoulder pads, a lapel collar, and tie fastening at the front, and the matching high-waist trousers boast a super flattering pleat detail.

Pair with some cute heels to match your jewellery and you’re GTG.

Shop the full look here for €89.95.

Animal Print Co-Ord

We love a good animal print number, and this fierce set from Zara has us swooning.

Whether you want to wear it with or without tights, this shirt and skirt combo will take you from spring to summer with ease.

You can dress this set up with a pair of black killer heels, or go for a more casual look by wearing trainers or sandals.

Shop the full look here for €62.95.

Check Co-Ord Set

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect brunch outfit, look no further than this Gossip Girl worthy co-ord.

Style the check pinafore dress with a black cami top underneath, and complete the look with this matching double-breasted blazer, and a pair of black heels.

We guarantee you’ll get so many compliments in this two-piece!

Shop the full look here for €109.95.

Polka Dot Co-Ord

We’re just a little bit obsessed with this blue and green polka dot set from Zara.

The halter top has adjustable criss-cross straps at the back with a tie detail, and the high-waisted skirt has a cute slit on the front hem.

You can dress it up with a pair of heeled sandals, or keep it casual with some flats.

Shop the full look here for €48.95.

Floral Skirt and Top Combo

We couldn’t publish this list without including something floral for spring/summer, and this co-ord really fits the bill.

This mini skirt and crop top combo is perfect for all those summer BBQs, and would look great paired with a pink or yellow blazer if its still a little chilly.

The top features a sweetheart neckline and adjustable criss-cross straps that tie at the back, and the matching skirt has a flattering wrap style at the front.

Shop the full look here for €48.95.