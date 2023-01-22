Famous faces step out in style as they attend Beyoncé’s concert in Dubai

A host of famous faces jetted off to Dubai this week to attend the launch party of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal.

The VIP-only “grand reveal party” took place on Saturday night, and guests were treated to an epic one-hour performance by Beyoncé.

Model and reality star Kendall Jenner wore a stunning chocolate brown Schiaparelli dress to the event, which featured gold detailing.

Rochelle Humes attended the launch party with her husband Marvin, and the pair stepped out on the blue carpet in serious style.

The presenter wore a black strapless gown with a lace detail and floral print, and accessorized with a matching floral neckpiece.

Marvin donned a black blazer and trousers which he paired with a matching shirt.

View this post on Instagram

Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh wowed in a showstopping sequined dress by Magda Butrym.

She attended the event with her husband Hugo Taylor, who she shares two children with.

Irish footballer Robbie Keane and his wife Claudine bumped into Boyzone star Ronan Keating and his wife Storm at the launch.

Claudine wore a gorgeous black strapless gown with silver detail along the leg slit, and her husband donned a navy tuxedo.

Storm looked incredible in a blue strapless dress, and her husband wore an all-white suit for the occasion.