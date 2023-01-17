EXCLUSIVE! Gemma Owen launches stunning new collection with PrettyLittleThing

Gemma Owen has launched a stunning new collection with PrettyLittleThing.

The 19-year-old landed a six-figure deal with the popular online retailer after finding fame on Love Island last summer.

After launching her first edit with PLT in October, Gemma is now ready to showcase her personal style through her 47-piece designed collection.

With the aim of curating pieces that accurately reflect her timeless and feminine style, Gemma opted to stick to a neutral earth tone palette throughout.

Adding her signature glam twist whilst nailing the off-duty look, this collection consists of effortless styles and silhouettes that will fit seamlessly into your existing capsule wardrobe, with the ability to create a multitude of different outfits by mix and matching pieces from the collection along with pieces you already own.

Offering classic looks with a youthful twist, this collection includes LBD’s, statement co-ord’s, and all essential loungewear sets.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie ahead of the launch, the reality star said: “I’ve absolutely loved designing this collection. I’ve had a lot of input in the design process which I’ve loved. It’s been really cool to bring my visions to life.”

Describing her style, Gemma said: “I would say it’s classic, timeless pieces. Neutral tones. Things that never really go out of fashion. I like tailoring.”

“I think with this collection, there are pieces that you can dress up or down, which is perfect for this time of year. We’ve really worked on being able to go from chilled day time looks to more glam night time looks with just with a change of shoes.”

When asked what her favourite piece from the collection is, Gemma told us: “Probably the knitted co-ord. There are so many gorgeous pieces though.”

“I love the jumpsuit with the blazer, I love the tracksuit made out of recycled materials… I can’t choose a favourite!”

Gemma’s new collection with PrettyLittleThing launches today. It is available in UK sizes 4– 30, with prices ranging from €10 to €58.