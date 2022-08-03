Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s Love Island finale dress is now on sale

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and her beau Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners of Love Island 2022 on Monday night.

During the final, the Turkish actress stepped out in a stunning satin pink dress for the Summer Ball.

One fan tweeted on the night: “Yessss Ekin-su that pink dress is sensational !!”, and another wrote: “I want Ekin-Su’s dress. She’s giving pink Malibu Barbie.”

Want to steal Ekin-Su’s style? Well good news, as the gorgeous gown is currently on sale.

The dress is from Mistress Rocks, and it is usually £59 (about €70).

You can now buy it for £39 here.