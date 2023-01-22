Ad
Dancing with the Stars: Hosts Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy steal the show in stunning outfits

Presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy during Dancing With The Stars Series 6 . Pic : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy stole the show once again on Sunday evening’s Dancing with the Stars.

The hosts stepped out in two fabulous outfits ahead of the first elimination of the series.

Doireann wowed in a printed feather-trimmed mini dress, which she paired with a bracelet and stud earrings from Dylan Oaks, Blackbird gold hoops, and some Russell & Bromley heels.

Presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy during Dancing With The Stars Series 6 .
Pic : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix

Doireann’s dress is by Kitri, and you can buy it for €‌190 from Harvey Nicols here.

Meanwhile, Jen stunned in a Nadine Merabi jumpsuit, which she paired with some platform shoes from Carvela.

She accessorized with a necklace, bracelets and rings from Croía jewellery, an Emily Jean bangle, and rings and earrings from Little Pieces.

You can buy her jumpsuit for €390 here.

Presenter Jennifer Zamparelli during Dancing With The Stars Series 6 .
Pic : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix 

