Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodriguez flashes her gigantic engagement ring at the Venice Film Festival

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodriguez stole the show at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday as she flashed her gigantic engagement ring on the red carpet.

The newly-engaged model turned heads as she attended the Filming Italy Venice Award, where she stunned in a custom Roberto Cavalli gown.

The 31-year-old paired the look with Pasquale Bruni jewels, including the Rosina high jewellery collier in 18k white gold with diamonds, rubies and pink sapphires, but her biggest statement piece was her mega engagement ring.

The 30-carat diamond ring is reportedly worth a jaw dropping €3million.

Cristiano and Georgina, who have been an item since 2016, shared the news of their engagement via Instagram on August 11th.

Georgina posted a photo showing off her massive diamond ring, alongside the caption, “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas,” which translates to, “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”

The couple are currently based in Riyadh, after the striker moved from Manchester United to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr after inking a £173m-a-year deal with the club.

The pair began dating in 2016, and are parents to a 7-year-old daughter named Alana, and 3-year-old daughter Bella.

The sports star is also father to son Cristiano Jr., 15, and twins Mateo and Eva, 7, who he welcomed via surrogacy.

In 2022, the couple were devastated by the passing of Bella’s twin brother, who sadly died during childbirth that April.

In a statement at the time, they wrote: “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.”

“It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” they added.