6 stunning summer dresses from Zara

It’s the 1st of June, and we’re hoping for a serious heatwave this summer!

We’ve rounded up some stunning summer dresses from Zara that are perfect for the sunny weather.

Take a look:

Printed Satin Dress

If you have a wedding to attend this summer, this gorgeous satin midi dress would be perfect to wear.

The floral print dress features a sweetheart neckline, adjustable thin straps that cross at the back with ties, and a slit up the leg.

You can buy it for €45.95 here.

Green Satin Midi Dress

Heading on a sun holiday and need something to wear out to dinner in the evenings? Then this might be the dress for you!

The stunning green colour is sure to make your tan pop, and the light material will keep you cool on those hot summer evenings.

It is also available in a fab purple shade, and you can buy the dress for €45.95 here.

Printed Satin Mini Dress

We are OBSESSED with this floral mini dress.

The satin piece, which features short puff sleeves, would be perfect for a boozy summer brunch with the gals or a date night.

You can buy it for €39.95 here.

Tied Knit Dress

This two-toned, figure-hugging midi dress will add a pop of colour to your summer wardrobe.

Dress it up with some strappy heels, or go casual with some cute sandals and a denim jacket and you will definitely turn heads.

It’s selling out fast, so get it before it’s gone for €29.95 here.

Linen Mini Dress

This cute linen mini dress is available in three colours – white, black and pink.

It features short puff sleeves, crossover straps at the back with adjustable ties, a waistband at the back with elastic and invisible zip fastening.

Get it for €29.95 here.

Floral Print Corsetry Inspired Dress

This is another dress that is selling out fast, so you’ll have to be quick and add it to your basket.

The floral print, corsetry-inspired maxi dress is super flattering, featuring gathered round neckline, thin straps that cross at the back with a tie and a front slit at the hem.

Get yours for €39.95 here.