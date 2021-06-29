6 hair clips inspired by Laura Whitmore’s Love Island look

It's time to step up your hair game!

Laura Whitmore kicked off the summer of love last night, as Love Island returned to our screens.

The Irish presenter stunned in a Valle&Vik two piece outfit, but it was her statement hair piece that turned heads on last night’s show.

The hair clips from Tilly Thomas Lux read “my type on paper”, a nod to one of the show’s most iconic catchphrases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore)

We’ve found some equally gorgeous clips to up your hair game this summer.

Take a look:

Tilly Thomas Lux

The Tilly Thomas Lux hairclips, as worn by the Irish beauty herself, are a must-have accessory.

The personalised name hairpin allows you to express yourself, whether you decide to spell out your name or opt for a fun message like Laura did.

These stunning clips with a personal touch would make a brilliant gift idea too!

You can purchase the accessory from £50 here.

ASOS

For a more subtle play on Laura’s style, these letter hairpins from ASOS are perfect to add some glam to your summer looks.

The gold clip with diamonté detailing will add a pop of fun and style to your hairstyles.

The stunning piece is currently on sale for just €6.99, so grab one now here.

Penneys

These dainty, diamanté and gold hair slides from Penneys are a simply stunning way to add some style and elegance to your looks.

The 4 pack allows you to create that stack of hair clips like Laura did, or for a simpler look the curved clips can be worn individually.

These clips are just another reason to pop into Penneys for some “bits and bobs”!

PrettyLittleThing

We are obsessed with these snake-design clips from PrettyLittleThing!

They come in a pack of two, allowing you to opt for a single slide or for a more dramatic look, pop both into your hair to make a statement.

Grab yours here for just €4.

Zara

For a more colourful, playful look – these Zara rubberised hair clips are perfect.

The purple and green will add a splash of colour to your summer wardrobe, and are a must-have for the sunny weather.

Shop the clips for €9.95 here.

DesignB London

If you prefer a more simple look, these DesignB London slides are a great addition to your hair accessories.

The 12-pack of clips come in both gold and silver, and are a glam play on the classic bobby pin.

Perfect for an everyday look or to dress up an outfit, these hair pins are available for €6.99 here.