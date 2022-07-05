6 gorgeous pieces from Zara’s new collection

In need of some retail therapy to brighten up your week? Then look no further than Zara!

The popular retailer recently released a stunning new collection, and we have rounded up some of our favourite pieces.

Take a look:

Floral Satin Blouse

How UNREAL is this floral blouse?

Wear it like the above model over a cute bralet, or simply pair it with some jeans to add a pop of colour.

You can buy it here for €29.95.

Pink Full Length Trousers

We are OBSESSED with these pink trousers!

If this colour is too bold for you, they are also available in ecru and black.

You can buy them here for €29.95.

Short Muslin Dress

This is the perfect summer dress!

It’s light and airy to keep you comfortable in the warmer weather, and it is also super cute and stylish.

You can buy it for €39.95 here.

Waistcoat with vents

This waistcoat is perfect to throw over a cute office outfit.

It comes in the colour ecru and black.

You can buy it here for €49.95.

Pointelle Knit top and bottom

This set is just *chef’s kiss*.

Throw on some sandles and hit the beach, or add some heals and a blazer and hit the town – the possibilities are endless!

You can buy the top here for €25.95, and the bottoms here for €22.95.

Printed Halter Dress

If you’re looking for the perfect holiday dress, this may be the one for you.

This stunning blue print halter dress would be fab for a dinner date in sunny Spain, or for a cocktail evening on your girls trip.

You can buy it for €39.95 here.