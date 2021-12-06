5 Stunning Sequinned Skirts From Zara

There’s only 19 days left until Christmas, so it’s time to start planning your outfits for the festive season.

Zara have a gorgeous party wear range to have you looking glam for your Christmas cocktails, dinners and events.

We have rounded up our favourite sequinned skirts from the popular retailer so you can get your hands on them before the festivities commence. Take a look:

1.

This high waisted, dark silver sequin skirt is €39.95 here.

2.

If you prefer longer skirts, you can buy this fab dark silver midi skirt for €49.95 here.

3.

We are obseseed with the feather detail on this mini sequin skirt! Get yours for €69.95 here.

4.

Purple is so in right now, so why not treat yourself to this stunning sequin midi skirt with slit detailing for €49.95 here?

5.

Another fab festive piece is this black sparkly skirt, which you can buy for €29.95 here.