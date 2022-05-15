5 must-have summer pieces Irish influencers are loving right now

We have been loving this summer heatwave, and it has inspired up to revamp our wardrobe for the sunny days ahead.

These Irish influencers are always bang on trend, and have been sharing their favourite summer with their Instagram followers.

Take a look:

Lilac Cropped Blazer and Skort Set

How cute is this lilac set from Zara?

The Sophie Murray approved two-piece is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.

You can buy the cropped blazer for €49.95 here, and the pleated skort for €25.95 here.

Patterned Dress

Emma McEvoy nailed her holiday attire during her recent trip to Lisbon.

This gorgeous floral dress from H&M is perfect for a dinner date while on holidays in the sun as it is cool and light.

You can get it for €27.99 here.

Bright Orange Set

This orange set from PrettyLittleThing is to DIE for!

The oversized shirt and matching wide leg trousers, as seen on Katja Mia, will add a pop of colour to your summer wardrobe.

The shirt is currently on sale for €29 here, and the trousers are on sale for €27 here.

Side slit knit dress

This stunning tailored midi dress made with thick knitted fabric is from Mango, and we are obsessed with it.

Aisling Chan recently wore it while on holidays in Portugal, and it has since sold-out online.

However, you can receive an email notification when it is back in stock by clicking here.

Floral Two-Piece Set

Another fab set from H&M’s new summer collection is this floral two-piece, as seen on Niamh Cullen.

The pink flared trousers will set you back €27.99, as will the patterned shirt.

You can even buy a matching floral crop top for just €14.99 here.