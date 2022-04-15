5 Instagram Accounts To Follow For Mid-Size Fashion Inspo

If you’re not a petite or plus size, you probably fall into the mid-size fashion range.

Generally, anyone who falls between a UK size 10-18 is considered mid-size.

The term ‘mid-size’ was coined to bring representation to those who fall between the two categories of ‘petite’ or ‘plus.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FREYA BRONI (@freyabroni)

Despite the fact that it includes such a broad range of sizes, it can be hard to find mid-size style inspo on social media.

So with that being said, we’ve listed five of our favourite influencers to follow for mid-size outfit inspiration on Instagram.

Check them out below:

Freya Broni

We adore Freya Broni’s casual and chic wardrobe.

The Irish influencer, who has almost 50k followers on Instagram, creates mood boards on TikTok and puts together outfit inspo before creating her outfits, inspiring her followers to do the same.

Freya is based in Dublin, where she showcases her creative and unique outfits.

Holly Ah-Thion

UK-based influencer Holly Ah-Thion highlights her mid-size style right in her Instagram bio, along with her petite size.

Being both mid-size and petite can present its own challenges when it comes to finding clothes that fit just right, but Holly shows us how to find those perfect clothes and pull off each and every trend that comes our way.

Katja Mia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katja Mia (@katja_miaa)

We absolutely love Katja Mia’s style.

Whether she’s glammed up for an event in a cute colour pop dress, or photographing her casual OOTD on the streets of Dublin – she always looks super chic.

Katja is definitely one to follow for mid-size fashion inspo.

Noelle Downing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noelle Downing ✨ (@noelledowning)

Noelle Downing is never afraid to be honest and talk openly about self-love and body positivity — and that’s why we love her.

Based in New York City, Noelle always has the cutest budget-friendly clothing recommendations.

Whether it’s a flattering swimsuit, classic jeans, or matching loungewear, Noelle is the girl to look to for inspo.

Abi Nunn

If you love crazy prints and bright colors, Abi Nunn is your person.

Abi consistently gives her followers ways to put together outfits that are quick and easy but not boring.

Based in Suffolk, England, Abi shows her followers how to make simple swaps that will fully transform an outfit.