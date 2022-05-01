5 fab pieces from Zara’s new summer 2022 collection

Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s time for a cute new summer wardrobe.
Zara recently released their spring/summer 2022 collection so that you can look your absolute best in the upcoming warm weather.
Check out five of our favourite items from their new collection below:
Wide-leg cargo jeans
These wide-leg cargo pants are the perfect summer staple.
They go with pretty much any top, and you can dress them up or dress them down with some chunky shoes or a fun handbag.
These are definitely going in the yes pile.
Buy them here for €45.95.
Oversized poplin shirt
Oversized shirts always work with any outfit — they can go over a cute pair of jeans, a bathing suit, or even a dress.
Since bright colors are all the rage this summer, so this bright pink shirt is definitely a must (it also comes in bright green!).
Buy it here for €29.95.
Cut-out swimsuit
Summer means warmer weather, so you’re going to need a few swimsuits.
This cut-out swimsuit is a great place to start. While two-piece bikinis are always cute, classic one-piece swimsuits are back in style, too.
This black classic swimsuit is perfect for those days on the beach.
Buy it here for €32.95.
Long crochet dress
If you’re going on a tropical holiday, this dress is a must.
Whether it’s a coverup over a swimsuit or a dress for date night, this look goes with pretty much any occasion.
Buy it here for €29.95.
Midi skirt with belt
As we all know, the brighter, the better.
So this bright pink midi skirt is the perfect addition to your closet this summer.
Pair it with a simple T-shirt or a fancy top, and you’ll be all set for a night out on the town.
Buy it here for €29.95.