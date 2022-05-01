5 fab pieces from Zara’s new summer 2022 collection

Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s time for a cute new summer wardrobe.

Zara recently released their spring/summer 2022 collection so that you can look your absolute best in the upcoming warm weather.

Check out five of our favourite items from their new collection below:

Wide-leg cargo jeans

These wide-leg cargo pants are the perfect summer staple.

They go with pretty much any top, and you can dress them up or dress them down with some chunky shoes or a fun handbag.

These are definitely going in the yes pile.

Buy them here for €45.95.

Oversized poplin shirt

Oversized shirts always work with any outfit — they can go over a cute pair of jeans, a bathing suit, or even a dress.

Since bright colors are all the rage this summer, so this bright pink shirt is definitely a must (it also comes in bright green!).

Buy it here for €29.95.

Cut-out swimsuit

Summer means warmer weather, so you’re going to need a few swimsuits.

This cut-out swimsuit is a great place to start. While two-piece bikinis are always cute, classic one-piece swimsuits are back in style, too.

This black classic swimsuit is perfect for those days on the beach.

Buy it here for €32.95.

Long crochet dress

If you’re going on a tropical holiday, this dress is a must.

Whether it’s a coverup over a swimsuit or a dress for date night, this look goes with pretty much any occasion.

Buy it here for €29.95.

Midi skirt with belt

As we all know, the brighter, the better.

So this bright pink midi skirt is the perfect addition to your closet this summer.

Pair it with a simple T-shirt or a fancy top, and you’ll be all set for a night out on the town.

Buy it here for €29.95.