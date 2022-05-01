Ad
5 fab pieces from Zara’s new summer 2022 collection

Zara
Isabelle Durso
Isabelle Durso

Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s time for a cute new summer wardrobe.

Zara recently released their spring/summer 2022 collection so that you can look your absolute best in the upcoming warm weather.

Check out five of our favourite items from their new collection below:

Wide-leg cargo jeans

Zara

These wide-leg cargo pants are the perfect summer staple.

They go with pretty much any top, and you can dress them up or dress them down with some chunky shoes or a fun handbag.

These are definitely going in the yes pile.

Buy them here for €45.95.

Oversized poplin shirt

Zara

Oversized shirts always work with any outfit — they can go over a cute pair of jeans, a bathing suit, or even a dress.

Since bright colors are all the rage this summer, so this bright pink shirt is definitely a must (it also comes in bright green!).

Buy it here for €29.95.

Cut-out swimsuit

Zara

Summer means warmer weather, so you’re going to need a few swimsuits.

This cut-out swimsuit is a great place to start. While two-piece bikinis are always cute, classic one-piece swimsuits are back in style, too.

This black classic swimsuit is perfect for those days on the beach.

Buy it here for €32.95.

Long crochet dress

Zara

If you’re going on a tropical holiday, this dress is a must.

Whether it’s a coverup over a swimsuit or a dress for date night, this look goes with pretty much any occasion.

Buy it here for €29.95.

Midi skirt with belt

Zara

As we all know, the brighter, the better.

So this bright pink midi skirt is the perfect addition to your closet this summer.

Pair it with a simple T-shirt or a fancy top, and you’ll be all set for a night out on the town.

Buy it here for €29.95.

